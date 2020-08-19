Altus superintendent discusses positive COVID cases at two schools

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Ten Altus Public School students are quarantining for the next two weeks after two students tested positive for the coronavirus.
Tuesday morning, Altus Public Schools Superintendent Roe Worbes said they learned two students had tested positive for the coronavirus. One of those students was here at Altus Primary School, the other was at the Altus Early Childhood Center.”
“After doing the contract tracing, at one site, only four students had to be quarantined and at the other site, six. It could have been worse, it could have been a whole class, it could have been the whole school. We feel like we followed our protocols, the teachers did a great job, they continue to do a great job. We just kind of go with the mindset that we have COVID and everybody else has COVID and we just try to protect each other,” Worbes said.
Worbes said they spaced out kids as much as possible and tried to keep them in groups with just a few other students to limit a potential spread.
“We’ve gone over the plan with seating charts and all the different layers we’ve talked about and obviously it worked. We didn’t have to quarantine many students,” Worbes said.
Those 10 students now move into the next portion of Altus’s plan, choosing between two options to continue their education.
“They can go fully virtual with Altus Public Schools and stay in virtual or they can do a distanced learning with their current teacher while they’re in quarantine. They’ll work on a device as well as we will send packets home to them. We don’t want the packets back, they can either fax those or take pictures of those and send those to us, but we definitely do not want any interruption in their learning. We want them to keep moving forward and we want them to continue to be Bulldogs,” Worbes said.
Worbes said he is extremely grateful for the parent who notified him of the positive cases, as well as the parents of the other students now quarantining for being so understanding.
Worbes said they are sanitizing every room each day. But, just for extra measure, all of the students were moved out of the classrooms affected on Tuesday and those were sanitized again.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.