Cameron University classes begin with safety measures

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Class began this week at Cameron University, and that means safety precautions like signs showing students where they should and should not enter to better direct traffic flow.
While the university said it’s glad to have students back on campus, wearing masks or other face coverings and socially distant, Cameron said its taking steps to hit the brakes if need be.
”If cases spike in Comanche County, if cases spike on campus, then we’ll move to a virtual environment, we’ll scale all of our classes to a synchronous online version, which basically means we’ll use zoom and other technology,” said Cameron Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Sucess Jerrett Phillips.
While classes look similar, but very spread apart or partially online, aspects like socialization or the wellness center on campus changed drastically. Counseling demand increased by 60% compared to the start of the pandemic, but it’s all offered online. Health services can be done in person, but only after scheduling an appointment and waiting for a confirmation. Some students say this process could take a few days or a week. While some students enjoy the accessibility, others long for the days of the status quo.
”Face to face was so much preferable, but at the moment COVID it makes everything hard, especially trying to explain symptoms or feelings, emotions, whatever’s going on,” said Cameron University Senior Rikki Tasso-Thompson.
Cameron officials say they will open up in person counseling once it is deemed safe, but still continue with online sessions due to its popularity.
”They [the students] understand the consequences,” said Phillips. “They’ve seen this for a number of months. play out in the local media, in the national media. I think they understand the impact and I’m very happy that our students are working to be part of the solution.”
Officials are hopeful the semester can continue because students are taking safety measures seriously.
