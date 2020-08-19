Cameron University classes begin with safety measures

While classes look similar, but very spread apart or partially online, aspects like socialization or the wellness center on campus changed drastically. Counseling demand increased by 60% compared to the start of the pandemic, but it’s all offered online. Health services can be done in person, but only after scheduling an appointment and waiting for a confirmation. Some students say this process could take a few days or a week. While some students enjoy the accessibility, others long for the days of the status quo.