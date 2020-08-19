A few light showers are developing in the Panhandles of Oklahoma & Texas and slowly dipping south moving through Amarillo TX. With that being said there’s a slight chance that our western TX counties and northwestern OK counties could see a few sprinkles. I do intent that most will stay dry for this morning. Temperatures have cooled off thanks to these clear skies. Most of the viewing area is seeing temperatures at the 6 o’clock hour in the 60s. Some northeast counties may even fall into the upper 50s before daybreak.