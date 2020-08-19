LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Well we made it to Wednesday. Half way through the work week! I wish I could say confidently about today’s forecast but there’s a bit of uncertainty.
A few light showers are developing in the Panhandles of Oklahoma & Texas and slowly dipping south moving through Amarillo TX. With that being said there’s a slight chance that our western TX counties and northwestern OK counties could see a few sprinkles. I do intent that most will stay dry for this morning. Temperatures have cooled off thanks to these clear skies. Most of the viewing area is seeing temperatures at the 6 o’clock hour in the 60s. Some northeast counties may even fall into the upper 50s before daybreak.
Now let’s talk about the complications of today’s forecast. One thing that does remain certain is an increase in cloud cover. We’ll still see sun don’t get me wrong but in general a mix of sun & clouds trending partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs will only top out in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s by this afternoon.
Dry air remains in place but with that being said, an isolated shower or storm remains possible during the day and later tonight. With that dry air, most rain droplets will evaporate and fizzle out before even hitting the ground but regardless the chance remains low but not zero overall.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.