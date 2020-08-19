Four LPS elementary schools undergo changes based on survey responses

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two Lawton elementary schools will be without students when the year begins.
A decision the district said will help condense resources.
Based on the parents’ surveys, Washington and John Adams elementary were both expecting less than 100 students each doing traditional learning.
Now, those students have the chance to be transported by the district to Whittier or Lincoln, or any other school as long as transportation is provided.
For the Washington and Adams physical buildings. they are being re-purposed as well.
”We turned Washington into a Pre-K, Kindergarten, First and second grade, so all the virtual teachers are housed there working together, and third, fourth and fifth are at at Adams,” said LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime.
Superintendent Hime said in the process, no teachers lost their jobs.
Many were just moved either to a new building or to the virtual format.
He said this is a fluid plan, and these schools will be ready at all times to provide in-person class if health officials suggest it.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.