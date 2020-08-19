High speed chase ends in arrest, several felony charges

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - An Oklahoma City man is charged with several felony crimes after a high speed chase that ended in Comanche County.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper tried to pull over Ziakorey Barner for speeding on I-44 north of Elgin.
But as Barner stopped, the trooper said he saw him throw a bag of meth and a gun out of his car before speeding off.
A chase reached speeds of nearly 120 miles per hour, and came to an end when Barner went off the road and into an embankment.
Troopers said he got out of his car and ran, but was quickly stopped.
In addition to the drugs, troopers reportedly found that Barner had a revoked license -- and was intoxicated.
His charges include trafficking drugs, driving under the influence and eluding arrest.
His bond was set at 5-thousand dollars.
