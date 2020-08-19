Isolated Showers the Next Few Days, Most Remain Dry

Northerly flow aloft continues to bring drier air in, but it won’t last much longer. We’ll also be watching for some remnant showers to attempt to pull through the area around high pressure to our east.
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the 60s area-wide. Isolated showers remain possible, with better odds late Wednesday Night into Thursday morning. Winds are out of the E 5-15 mph.
THURSDAY: Another pleasant day is on tap with highs back in the upper 80s to mid 90s, and lows at night in the 60s. A few isolated showers remain possible Thursday morning, but we’ll get a sunny sky with only a few clouds by the afternoon. Winds will begin to turn out of the southeast between 5-15 mph.
FRIDAY: As southeast winds return, dew point values will begin to slowly creep upwards. Still, we expect Friday to be overall nice with another warm day and cool night as lows fall into the 60s and low 70s. A few isolated showers and storms are possible, particularly in the overnight hours on Friday.
THIS WEEKEND: We’ll expect our pattern change to swing back towards summer next weekend into early the following week. That will mean mid to upper 90s may return as early as Sunday, with lows back into the 70s. Some shower activity can’t be ruled out but odds remain low for any one area to see. Look for south winds 10-15 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Look for highs to be back into the upper 90s to low 100s during the week with more sunshine than not. Winds will be breezy out of the south from 10-20 mph. As moisture returns with south flow, dew points will be back into the 60s, helping to push feels like temperatures into the triple digits areawide.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Summer weather will continue next week with odds remaining favorable for below average precipitation and above average temperatures. That means upper 90s and 100s will continue with lows at night in the 70s, with only isolated chances for a few rogue showers and storms in the region.
