LPS gives technology devices to virtual students in need

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - More Lawton Public School students will be ready to learn from home thanks to technology they were able to take home today.
Parents who decided their children would learn virtually this year lined up at Washington and John Adams Elementary to grab an Ipad or Chromebook and a hotspot for WiFi if needed.
“It’s really beneficial I feel like my daughter can be really safe at home and it’s really cool they gave her a device to work with,” said Lawton Public School Parent Mariah Davis.
“I’m really happy about this because it’s very helpful for them that way they can do homeschooling at home so we don’t get contagious with anything so I’m very excited and happy too,” said Lawton Public School Parent Ninoshka Davila.
One parent said she’s been on the fence about traditional or virtual school but she believes schools might close again so she chose to go virtual.
After making that decision, she ran into an issue of having one device between both of her kids to do school work on.
“We thought it was a great opportunity for us to come up and pick up at least one electronic device so both of the students can be working simultaneously,” said Lawton Public Schools Parent Ashley Davis.
Davis said this works perfect because they will both be working on different platforms with different teachers.
“I was personally really excited about it and I know my kids will be excited that they don’t have to take turns and fight over who gets the laptop,” said Davis.
Davis said thanks to Lawton Public School she doesn’t have to come out of pocket for a brand new device.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.