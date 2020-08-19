STATE UPDATE: State cases near 50,000, 700 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - For the second day in a row, Oklahoma has reported 17 new COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
The new deaths bring the total number to 699. Total cases stand at 49,923.
None of the new reported deaths were reported in Southwest Oklahoma and only four occurred in the past 24 hours.
Comanche County has crossed over the 900 total cases mark and now stands at 905. They say 72 cases are currently active.
The majority of counties in SWOK continued to show a decrease or steady numbers of active cases.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.