BACK TO LEARNING: LPS teachers prepared to keep students safe

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools teachers are ready for students to return after an extended break from the classroom.
Deanice Shegog teaches U.S History at Central Middle School in Lawton.
She said even with fewer students attending school this year, the possibility of having 18 to 22 students in a classroom makes it challenging to spread each desk exactly six feet apart.
“I’ve spaced my desk out as much as possible to accommodate the students and I’ve placed desk on the sides to put their backpacks on if they don’t wont to keep them at their desks,” said Shegog.
Ridgecrest Elementary Teacher Alexis Terry will be teaching eight second graders so she will not have that problem but trying to keep second graders focused for an entire school day will be a little tricky.
“With this age group that’s probably going to be the biggest obstacle to overcome is getting them to learn that school is still school we’re just doing it a little different this year,” said Terry.
Shegog said she will continue to teach her U.S History class as normal as possible but one thing will change.
“I’ll still do a lot of projects and it’ll be they have to work virtually with their partner instead of face to face that’s the best chance we will have,” said Shegog.
Also in between each class changes teachers will disinfect desks before the next group of students comes in.
Terry said she made individual pouches for her students.
“I also made sure each pouch will have their own hand sanitizer and I’ll make sure they stay filled they’ll have their student number on it so they can always know this is mines Mrs.Terry and not share with each other,” said Terry.
Also, students can keep their masks inside since they will be required to wear them in the hallways.
