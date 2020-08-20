Crash closes U.S.62 near Cache

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - One person was taken to a hospital after a dump truck crashed on U.S. 62 in Cache.
Cache Police say the driver was heading east on U.S. 62 and went to change lanes before noticing another car was in that lane.
They say he then steered back and lost control of the truck, causing it to roll once into the median.
Dirt that he was carrying in the truck got contaminated with diesel as a result of the crash and spread over the road.
Cache police had to close down westbound traffic on the highway, diverting it at Deyo Mission Road so crews could clean up the spill.
The driver was taken to a hospital with head injuries.
Officials say it could take several hours to clear the debris from the wreck.
