Well good morning Texoma! You may be waking up to a few spotty light rain showers this morning. Radar as of the 6 o’clock hour shows rain activity confined to our western counties in SWOK & north Texas. Altus, Hollis, Frederick OK & Childress, Paducah, Munday, TX seeing the rain. Showers are moving southward and no severe weather is expected this morning. Just your typical rain showers but a few isolated lightning strikes cannot be ruled out. Temperatures across the area: out west in the low 70s.. meanwhile along I-44 and eastward we’re seeing temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Rain doesn’t look to last all day. In fact, rain activity will end and slowly drift away by mid to late morning then we’re left with mostly sunny skies for this afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the low 90s. By tonight, more showers and thunderstorms are expected for western Oklahoma which may dip into Childress, Greer, Harmon & Jackson counties.
The chance for an isolated hit or miss shower/ storm does linger into the weekend but the good news it’s not looking to be a complete washout by any means. Our weather pattern will slowly change and swing back towards summer during the weekend too. This means a few things, temperatures rising back into the upper 90s, an increase in humidity but it’ll also bring more stable conditions, meaning a little to no chance.. almost a shut off to our precipitation chances for the remainder of our current forecast period.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
