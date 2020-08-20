The chance for an isolated hit or miss shower/ storm does linger into the weekend but the good news it’s not looking to be a complete washout by any means. Our weather pattern will slowly change and swing back towards summer during the weekend too. This means a few things, temperatures rising back into the upper 90s, an increase in humidity but it’ll also bring more stable conditions, meaning a little to no chance.. almost a shut off to our precipitation chances for the remainder of our current forecast period.