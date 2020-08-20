Fort Sills Air Defense Artillery School introduces new Commandant

“I sum it up in three words pride, hustle, and desire. I take pride in everything I do and everything I touch. I move with a sense of purpose I like to hustle about things, I talk fast, I think fast, I believe that I am fast and then desire. I have a strong desire to do the very best in everything I do and to ensure that my soldiers and subordinates do the very same thing,” said 44th Air Defense Artillery School Commandant Colonel Richard Harrison.