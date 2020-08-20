Fort Sills Air Defense Artillery School introduces new Commandant

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill welcomed a new Commandant today for the Army’s Air Defense and Artillery School.
Colonel Richard Harrison took command during a ceremony on Thursday.
He succeeds Colonel David Shank, who was the acting interim ADA Commandant.
Before coming to Fort Sill, Colonel Harrison was the Executive Officer to the Commanding General of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea.
“I sum it up in three words pride, hustle, and desire. I take pride in everything I do and everything I touch. I move with a sense of purpose I like to hustle about things, I talk fast, I think fast, I believe that I am fast and then desire. I have a strong desire to do the very best in everything I do and to ensure that my soldiers and subordinates do the very same thing,” said 44th Air Defense Artillery School Commandant Colonel Richard Harrison.
Colonel Harrison also brought in Fort Sill’s Command Sergeant Major Randy Gray, who is already serving as the 30th ADA Brigade CSM to be the ADA CSM as well.
Duties will include training and preparing new ADA officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers to protect the force as well as synchronizing new equipment.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.