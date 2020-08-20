Isolated to Scattered Showers and Storms into the Weekend, Next Week Remains Dry

We’re starting to see some changes into next week, but before then, we’ve got a chance for some isolated showers and a few storms. The chance for severe weather remains almost zero, and most will miss out on beneficial rains.
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the 60s area-wide. We’ll anticipate showers to hold off until Friday. Look for SE winds 5-15 mph.
FRIDAY: As southeast winds return, dew point values will begin to slowly creep upwards. Still, we expect Friday to be overall nice with another warm day and cool night as lows fall into the 60s and low 70s. Passing showers and a few storms can’t be ruled out at any point during the day Friday, with the most likely odds being Friday afternoon into Friday night.
SATURDAY: Look for some isolated to scattered showers and storms early Saturday morning. Some of them will linger into midday Saturday, but the later in the day we go, the lower odds go. Saturday Afternoon looks pleasant with highs in the 90s. SE winds will continue to bring Gulf moisture into the area. Some more passing showers can’t be ruled out Saturday Night.
SUNDAY: While a few early morning showers can’t be ruled out, Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend. Look for highs in the mid to upper 90s with lows in the low to middle 70s. Winds remain out of the SE at 5-15 mph with a mostly sunny sky.
NEXT WEEK: Look for highs to be back into the mid to upper 90s to low 100s during the week with more sunshine than not. Winds will be breezy out of the south and east from 10-20 mph. As moisture returns with south flow, dew points will be back into the 60s, helping to push feels like temperatures into the triple digits area-wide.
WATCHING THE TROPICS: We’ll have a pair of systems come into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend into early next week. While odds remain low, forecast data suggests one of these systems will bring a surge of moisture northward somewhere into the Southern Plains. Confidence remains low, but it’ll give us something to watch for, and perhaps would be our best chance for beneficial rains in the next 10 days.
