LPS prepares for Covid’s impact on fall sports, confirms positive case on Mac football team

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As MacArthur Football deals with a positive coronavirus case, the district focuses on fall sports in general, as practices turn to real games shortly.
“We do realize there is a potential for a lot of kids to be exposed at one point. Through the guidance of the health department, we may have to postpone a game. We have been given guidance through OSSAA we would have the opportunity to reschedule,” said LPS Athletic Director Gary Dees.
Officials said part of that is on the coaches.
“We try to limit the exposure before practice, during practice, after practice,” said Dees.
“Our coaches are getting very good at social distancing, making sure we aren’t getting to them 15 minutes over contact and wearing a masks when they need to be,” said LPS Superintendent Kevin Hime.
Hime is thankful decisions regarding covid come from another organization.
“We don’t quarantine, we don’t isolate,” said Hime. “We don’t decide if a student cant come to school, or come to practice. That’s done by the health department.”
Both acknowledge each sport has unique challenges, and each plan will depend on positive cases.
With that in mind, their goal district wide is a little different this season.
“Everybody wants to win, to win championships. This year we are about competition, “said Dees.
“To play and participate has a lot of value, and we need to accept that value this year,” said Hime. “Anything we get beyond getting to play, that’s icing on the cake.”
With so much of the planning based on hypothetical situations, LPS fall sports are game on.
