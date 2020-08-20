Over 1,000 boxes of dairy, produce being given away in Marlow Friday

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) - Roughly 1,200 boxes of produce and dairy from Oklahoma farmers and ranchers will be handed out to those in need in Marlow Friday.
“With school starting back, with COVID - 19, with everything that is going on, the increased unemployment rate, this has a huge impact for our communities,” said event volunteer Rose Massey.
“The neat thing about this program is it pairs our local farmers, our growers in Oklahoma to programs like what Rose has, what she started and gives people the opportunity to receive food but it also helps the farmers and local growers have some kind of income coming in,” said event volunteer Jessica Garvin.
The event is Friday at 4:30 p.m. and is open to anyone in need in Marlow or the surrounding communities. It’s happening at the Marlow High School gym. To not interrupt kids trying to leave school, they ask that no one show up for the event until at least 3:30 p.m.
