Proposed Duncan medical marijuana ordinance viewed as discriminatory by businesses, activists

“Specifically in Article 10, section 402 that prohibits a medical marijuana card license holder from appearing to be under the influence of marijuana in the city. I think that is something that is categorically unacceptable. I don’t think you can consider it an influence when it’s a medication. You’re saying to my patients that they can’t medicate in the city. I just have a problem with that,” said Bryan Alston, co-owner of Cannawise.