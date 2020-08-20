Proposed Duncan medical marijuana ordinance viewed as discriminatory by businesses, activists

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A special council meeting and workshop is being held Thursday evening in Duncan to discuss a proposed city ordinance that would affect medical marijuana patients.
The proposed city ordinance would make multiple changes to medical marijuana laws in Duncan but there is one change in particular drawing criticism for being discriminatory.
“Specifically in Article 10, section 402 that prohibits a medical marijuana card license holder from appearing to be under the influence of marijuana in the city. I think that is something that is categorically unacceptable. I don’t think you can consider it an influence when it’s a medication. You’re saying to my patients that they can’t medicate in the city. I just have a problem with that,” said Bryan Alston, co-owner of Cannawise.
That section reads “It is unlawful for a valid Medical Marijuana Patient License Holder to appear or be upon any street, alley, place of business or other public place while under the influence of marijuana.”
“People on any other prescribed medicated are freely allowed to move through the community and participate. But under this new ordinance, it says valid medical marijuana cardholders are no longer allowed to be on any city-owned property, in any business, in any alleyway. I mean it’s extremely overreaching,” said cannabis patient advocate Joshua Moynihan.
Alston said last fall, the city approached him about helping draft their medical marijuana ordinance, which he happily did, ultimately working with city leaders to create a six-page document.
“At a city council meeting, I believe it was in February, the city debuted a whole new ordinance, it was 20 something pages long,” Alston said.
Alston said that ordinance was put on hold and last week, the new proposed ordinance was released.
“I was pleasantly surprised with the city’s effort. They took out a lot of the discriminatory language we asked them to. So, I considered that a good faith effort on the city,” Alston said.
With that being said, Alston said the ordinance is not nearly where it needs to be.
“I don’t know why they want to have all this language. I don’t know why they want to have a 20 something page article on the book, I don’t know why medical marijuana needs its own article,” Alston said.
7NEWS reached out to a city councilwoman earlier to get the city’s perspective. We were referred to the city manager’s office. Multiple calls and emails to her office were unreturned, so we went to her office in person and were sent to the city attorney, who also did not return our calls.
