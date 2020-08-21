Earthquake reported near Apache Thursday Night

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.3 earthquake occurred near Apache on Thursday Night.
The quake occurred at 10:39 p.m. and was 3 miles deep. It’s epicenter was determined to be one mile northwest of Apache near the Kataka Ridge Estates.
Several viewers called the newsroom to report light shaking, while others said it knocked things off the wall on social media.
Wednesday evening, a second magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported near Mission Creek a mile west of the U.S. 281 curve just north of the Comanche-Caddo county line.
Did you feel the quake? You can share your report with the USGS here.
