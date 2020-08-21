LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
ITS FINALLY FRIDAY! We made it to the end of the work week and the weekend isn’t looking to be 100% ideal but it’s not bad overall, so let’s jump right in. For today we’re looking at temperatures dropping into the mid 60s by daybreak. Clouds over the past few hours have started to roll in but in general we’ll remain dry into the morning and early afternoon. Today will be nice overall and warm with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Passing showers and a few storms can’t be ruled out at any point during the day Friday, with the most likely odds being Friday afternoon into Friday night.
One thing to note this morning is the sunrise times. It’ll occur at 6:59AM... the last time it’ll be in the 6 o’clock hour until at least November when Daylight Saving Time ends. Between today and tomorrow, we’ll see a loss of two minutes in our day light length time.
Back to the forecast, we’re looking at the chance for a hit or miss shower over the next few days but we’re not talking a complete wash out by any means. Look for some isolated to scattered showers and storms early Saturday morning. Some of them will linger into midday Saturday, but the later in the day we go, the lower odds go.
Saturday afternoon looks pleasant with highs in the mid 90s. Some more passing showers can’t be ruled out Saturday Night. Rainfall amounts will not be that high but we’ll take what we can get. It’s looking like the highest chances will be retained for southwest Oklahoma into western north Texas (where they need it the most).
By Sunday morning, rain looks very unlikely but the rain threat is not zero as a few lingering shower could happen. In general, Sunday looks to be the best day of the weekend. Highs will stay in the mid 90s under a southeast wind at 10 to 15mph.
WATCHING THE TROPICS: We’ll have a pair of systems come into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend into early next week. While odds remain low, forecast data suggests one of these systems will bring a surge of moisture northward somewhere into the Southern Plains. Confidence remains low, but it’ll give us something to watch for, and perhaps would be our best chance for beneficial rains in the next 10 days.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
