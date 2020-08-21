ITS FINALLY FRIDAY! We made it to the end of the work week and the weekend isn’t looking to be 100% ideal but it’s not bad overall, so let’s jump right in. For today we’re looking at temperatures dropping into the mid 60s by daybreak. Clouds over the past few hours have started to roll in but in general we’ll remain dry into the morning and early afternoon. Today will be nice overall and warm with high temperatures in the mid 90s. Passing showers and a few storms can’t be ruled out at any point during the day Friday, with the most likely odds being Friday afternoon into Friday night.