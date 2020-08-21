Fort Sill confirms ‘a number’ of positive tests after 64 new COVID cases reported in Comanche Co.

“In the past week a number of Basic Training Soldiers in 1-79 Field Artillery Regiment, 434th Field Artillery Brigade, tested positive for COVID-19 after having been tested roughly nine weeks ago with negative results. Most of those who tested positive were asymptomatic, with a small few experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms. No Soldiers have been hospitalized and all are currently being monitored closely. We are conducting contact tracing and will adhere to the CDC’s COVID-19 prevention guidance with proven mitigation measures such as, but not limited to, wear of facial coverings, physically distancing to the greatest extent possible, and washing hands frequently.”