Isolated Weekend Showers, Hot and Dry Next Week

The weekend brings our last chance for isolated showers for a bit. While most remain dry, some showers and a few storms can’t be ruled out. Severe weather looks unlikely, and rain won’t put a dent in the drought.
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s area-wide. There’s a chance for a few pop-up showers, particularly south of the Red River and west of a line from Vernon to Seymour to Throckmorton. Winds will be from the SE 5-15 mph.
SATURDAY: Some isolated showers and storms are possible early Saturday morning, but most remain dry. Some of them could linger into midday Saturday, but the later in the day we go, the lower odds go. Saturday Afternoon looks pleasant with highs in the 90s. SE winds will continue to bring Gulf moisture into the area. Some more passing showers can’t be ruled out Saturday Night, but this looks unlikely.
SUNDAY: Some lingering clouds with an isolated shower are possible Look for highs in the mid to upper 90s with lows in the low to middle 70s. Winds remain out of the SE at 5-15 mph with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday night lows fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.
MONDAY - WEDNESDAY: Look for highs to be back into the mid to upper 90s to low 100s during the week. We anticipate more sunshine than not, but some passing clouds can’t be ruled out. Winds will be breezy out of the south and east from 10-20 mph. As moisture returns with south flow, dew points will be back into the 60s, helping to push feels like temperatures into the triple digits area-wide.
THURSDAY - NEXT WEEKEND: A great deal of uncertainty remains with how two tropical systems will impact us. It’s possible the rain would remain to our east, which would support temperatures into the 100s in the area by the weekend. However, it’s still possible at this point to get some moisture in the region. As the two tropical cyclones move into the Gulf of Mexico, we’ll have a better idea of what to expect, but as of now all options remain on the table.
WATCHING THE TROPICS: We’ll have two named storms, Laura and Marco which look to bring impacts to the Gulf Coast Sunday into Tuesday. A great deal of uncertainty remains with the path of these storms and how they might interact with each other. Regardless, a surge of rich gulf moisture is expected across the Southeast, and it’s not out of the question we could have some make it here locally. Time will tell, and it will give us something to watch over the next week. This would be our best chance for widespread moisture in the region over the next few weeks.
