Isolated Weekend Showers, Hot and Dry Next Week

WATCHING THE TROPICS: We’ll have two named storms, Laura and Marco which look to bring impacts to the Gulf Coast Sunday into Tuesday. A great deal of uncertainty remains with the path of these storms and how they might interact with each other. Regardless, a surge of rich gulf moisture is expected across the Southeast, and it’s not out of the question we could have some make it here locally. Time will tell, and it will give us something to watch over the next week. This would be our best chance for widespread moisture in the region over the next few weeks.