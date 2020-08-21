Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce providing important resources to community

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has come up with another way to keep people in shape now that its 100-mile challenge has come to an end.
The Chamber has launched a Lawton Fort Sill Health Hub.
It’s full of resources for local mental health services, physical fitness, and nutrition agencies.
“Residents can have access to helpful resources to make better and incorporate that into their overall lifestyle,” said Vice President of Communication and Memberships Brandi Sims.
Sims said a Health Hub Facebook group feature was created so locals can find and meet others who want to live a healthier lifestyle.
“And of course with the Facebook group that’s open and available for anybody to connect on their and get started even if it’s your first time really tackling your physical fitness or finding ways to incorporate that into your diet of down to mental heath and getting support for that too,” said Sims.
The Health Hub is free for everyone, all you have to do is visit the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce website and find the Health Hub tab.
It will provide a list of resources that fit your needs.
“It is incredible beneficial and important that those residents know that these resources are available especially during this time and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents need to know what places are available where they can go and get their physical fitness or to find helpful nutrition trips or even find another supportive resident where they can go for a walk in their neighborhood,” said Sims.
The Chamber will add new resources as they find them or are brought to them.
