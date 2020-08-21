Mother and children not harmed during Comanche County burglary

Blaine Berry (Source: CCDC)
By KSWO-Staff | August 21, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 8:28 PM

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) -Prosecutors have charged a man for breaking into a house while a mother and her children were home.

Comanche County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Blaine Berry stole several things, including a computer tablet and two shotguns. Deputies say they later found the items while serving a search warrant on Berry’s car.

Berry is charged with First degree Burglary and concealing stolen property. His bond is set at 100-thousand dollars.

