State agencies team up to offer testing to school staff, details coming next week

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Oklahoma State Department of Education have announced the development of a plan to offer free COVID-19 testing to all education staffers as school gets back into session.
The testing will be optional and will take place monthly for teachers and support personnel.
“Testing plays a key role in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” said interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye, M.D. “The Health Department has placed a top priority in helping schools navigate through these uncertain times to protect our children, our teachers and communities.”
The strategy is being sent to Governor Kevin Stitt for approval and officials expect to announce further details next week.
Officials say the plan will be modified as research and technology evolves in the fight against the virus.
Officials say the plan will be modified as research and technology evolves in the fight against the virus.
