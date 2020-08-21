Two injured in Lawton dog attack

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Two people were taken to a hospital after they were attacked by dogs in east Lawton Friday afternoon.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. near Southeast 49th and Hardin Avenue in the Park Lane neighborhood.
Authorities say a man was working in his backyard, when three dogs got through a fence and began mauling him. A neighbor across the street heard cries for help. Investigators say the dogs attacked her when she tried to rescue the man. Firefighters and police officers were eventually able to get the dogs off the pair.
Lawton Animal Welfare says the owner surrendered the dogs and they’re being held in quarantine pending an investigation.
No word on the victims’ conditions.
