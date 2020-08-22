So there is a great deal of uncertainty with how the two tropical systems play out. It’s possible the rain would remain to our east, which would support temperatures into the 100s in the area by the weekend. However, it’s still possible at this point to get some moisture in the region. As the two tropical cyclones move into the Gulf of Mexico, we’ll have a better idea of what to expect, but as of now all options remain on the table. Now with that being said, how the two latest tropical storms, Tropical Storm Laura & Marco, interact with each other will play a big role in our weather for next week.