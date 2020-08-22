LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Weather wise today, there wasn’t much to complain about. Yes humidity was slightly noticeable but regardless we saw sunny skies, light southeast winds and temperatures in the 90s. As of 9PM, temperatures have dipped into the 80s for a good portion of the region. By daybreak tomorrow morning temperatures will fall into the mid 60s to upper 60s for most under clear skies and a light southeast wind at 5 to 10mph. A light sprinkle is possible but looking very unlikely overnight into Sunday morning.
Sunrise is at 7:01AM and you can expect plenty of it for this upcoming week. Tomorrow we’re looking at sunny conditions with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Winds out of the south to southeast at 10 to 15mph. A great way to beat the warmer weather is hitting the pool or take but if you do, make sure to pack the sunscreen and water to stay hydrated. A few lingering clouds are possible but otherwise sunshine will dominate.
This is essentially how our current weather pattern will be over the next several days will be sunny skies, highs in the mid 90s, very seasonable for this time of year, plus south to southeast winds up to 20mph.
So there is a great deal of uncertainty with how the two tropical systems play out. It’s possible the rain would remain to our east, which would support temperatures into the 100s in the area by the weekend. However, it’s still possible at this point to get some moisture in the region. As the two tropical cyclones move into the Gulf of Mexico, we’ll have a better idea of what to expect, but as of now all options remain on the table. Now with that being said, how the two latest tropical storms, Tropical Storm Laura & Marco, interact with each other will play a big role in our weather for next week.
Regardless, a surge of rich gulf moisture is expected across the Southeast, and it’s not out of the question we could have some make it here locally. Time will tell, and it will give us something to watch over the next week. This would be our best chance for widespread moisture in the region over the next few weeks.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
