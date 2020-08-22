LPD wins blood drive competition

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On Saturday Lawton Police officers and Lawton Firefighters held a competition to see who could get more donations for the Oklahoma Blood Institute. The Lawton Boots and Badges Community Blood Drive Challenge happened from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Anna Marie Bomar with the OBI said it was the first the competition has been held locally.
People got to cast their vote after signing in. While the competition is for fun, there’s a serious reason behind having the drive.
“Right now blood is critical,” said Bomar. “We are low and with all the schools canceling and businesses not letting us in, we’re not able to collect the blood that we need to make sure the hospitals have what they do.”
The Lawton Police Department won by just 5 votes. Bomar said they get to have bragging rights for the year.
