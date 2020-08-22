Medwatch: Keeping patients safe amid pandemic

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - COVID-19 is something many people had never heard of at the beginning of the year, and today, it’s completely changed how we live our lives. Social distancing and masks are something we think about and do every day, but something you may not think about too much – until an emergency is happening – is how it’s impacted the hospital.
"We're following the governor's guidelines on those precautions," said Heather Love, who is the Director of Safety and Risk Management at CCMH. "We still require that anybody who comes through the hospital goes through our temperature screening check at any of our doors, and then they also have to wear a mask the entire time they're here."
It applies to employees at Comanche County Memorial Hospital too. Those admitted at CCMH, or who are just having surgery, have to get screened for COVID and wear a mask.
"Even if they test negative for COVID, the thing is we just don't know," she said. "We want to be safe, we want to be protective at all times, so we're trying to do everything we can to keep everyone safe."
Love said those who are at the hospital are already immunocompromised and so they want to do everything they can to protect them. Which is why they're only allowing one advocate per patient for their entire hospital stay. They're allowed to see the patient during visiting hours. People who are going to an appointment at the hospital are also only allowed to have one person with them.
"We know this puts everybody in a tough situation," Love said. "But it's so important to follow those guidelines to keep your loved one safe, our visitors safe, and also our staff safe."
While it's easy to see some of the safety measures they're taking, some aren't as easily visible.
"Just the cleaning methods that we've changed across the facility are astronomical. We're doing everything that we can. We're following all the CDC guidelines like I said, the governor's guidelines, and going above and beyond in all areas. We actually had our cafeteria closed up until last week, basically when we started letting people come in and sit in the dining hall. So, we've done so many things, and it's impossible to mention them all."
If you have any questions, you can always call the front desk before coming to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.