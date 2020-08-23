Authorities investigating Sunday afternoon shooting in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Multiple Law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in Altus.
We do know that one person was shot in the 400 block of West liveoak.
Then after the shooting the suspect, who is a minor, barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Ridgecrest apartment complex.
Altus Police along with Oklahoma Highway Patrol were able to eventually force him out uninjured before being taken into custody.
There is no word on the status of the person who was shot.
