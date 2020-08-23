Hot and Dry to Start the Week, Marco and Laura Bring Uncertainty into Local Forecast

We’re confident that rain won’t occur through Tuesday, but the challenging set-up in the Gulf of Mexico have implications in our local forecast. Even if we don’t see direct impacts in the region, the track of the storms have implications for how our weather plays out, particularly Wednesday into the weekend.
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s area-wide. Winds will be from the SE 5-15 mph.
MONDAY - TUESDAY: Warm and dry during the day with SE winds 10-20 mph. Look for a sunny sky with lows at night down into the upper 60s and low 70s.
WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: The forecast remains highly uncertain given how Marco and Laura act in the Gulf of Mexico. Big picture, we’ll put upper 90s and low 100s in the region with S winds 10-20 mph, with at least a limited chance for rain. Here’s a couple of scenarios that could pan out in the region.
- Option #1: Marco and Laura come inland in SE Louisiana and move in a more northerly direction. Moisture from both systems stay well to our east. If such occurs, we’ll be hotter and dry with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures could approach 105°+ in some areas. This seems to be the most likely scenario given the current forecast.
- Option #2: Marco moves north, but Laura strengthens and takes a more westward track into the Southeastern TX coast. A stronger Laura moving between Houston and Corpus Christi would likely send some tropical moisture our way. The area of moisture would be picked up north and with a center track along and east of I-35, could bring much needed rain showers with some breezes into the region. This would be the best possible scenario for rain in Texoma, but looks more unlikely now.
- Option #3: Marco moves through Louisiana and misses Texoma by a long shot, and Laura makes landfall much further south between Corpus Christi and Brownsville, TX. The storm is torn apart from the mountains in North Mexico and we miss out on moisture in our region entirely. This scenario also is unlikely.
THIS WEEKEND: While it’s possible moisture from Laura / Marco could bring lingering chances for rain into the weekend, the forecast still bodes mostly dry and warm with a high degree of uncertainty remaining.
EXTENDED FORECAST: There’s some guidance that is optimistic of a cold front next week which could bring some rain showers to the region mid-week into the weekend. The most recent 8-14 day outlook supports guidance of cooler air moving in from the north, with above average rainfall! Time will tell, and it will definitely be something to watch.
