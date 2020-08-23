Hot and Dry to Start the Week, Marco and Laura Bring Uncertainty into Local Forecast

- Option #2: Marco moves north, but Laura strengthens and takes a more westward track into the Southeastern TX coast. A stronger Laura moving between Houston and Corpus Christi would likely send some tropical moisture our way. The area of moisture would be picked up north and with a center track along and east of I-35, could bring much needed rain showers with some breezes into the region. This would be the best possible scenario for rain in Texoma, but looks more unlikely now.