All Eyes on Laura in the Gulf, Heat Returns before the Weekend

STILL POSSIBLE: Laura moves near or west of the Louisiana / Texas state line. If the center of Laura can pass west of Houston and through the Austin - San Antonio region, this would bode well for getting us more moisture in the region, something beneficial for the drought. Under this scenario, we’d likely have highs in the 80s and low 90s, with lows at night in the upper 70s. While this scenario remains an outlier, it must be watched as guidance still has not come together to a single solution.