All Eyes on Laura in the Gulf, Heat Returns before the Weekend

We’re confident that rain won’t occur through Tuesday, but the challenging set-up in the Gulf of Mexico have implications in our local forecast. Even if we don’t see direct impacts in the region, the track of the storms have implications for how our weather plays out, particularly Wednesday into the weekend.
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s area-wide. Winds will be from the SE 5-15 mph.
TUESDAY: Warm and dry during the day with SE winds 10-20 mph. Look for a sunny sky with lows at night down into the upper 60s and low 70s.
WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Uncertainty still haunts the forecast later this week, but we’re leaning more towards a dry scenario with rain staying away. Still, at least a few isolated showers are possible east of a line from Chickasha to Lawton to Wichita Falls.
MOST LIKELY SCENARIO: Laura looks to come inland in SW Louisiana and pass near Lake Charles, LA to Little Rock, AR. This scenario would mean clouds to the east of us, with some clouds and an isolated shower. We’ll miss out entirely on widespread rains with this scenario, and sinking air to the west of Laura lands over us, meaning by Friday we’ll see temperatures between 100° and 110° with breezy south winds 15-25 mph. Lows at night would remain in the mid 70s.
STILL POSSIBLE: Laura moves near or west of the Louisiana / Texas state line. If the center of Laura can pass west of Houston and through the Austin - San Antonio region, this would bode well for getting us more moisture in the region, something beneficial for the drought. Under this scenario, we’d likely have highs in the 80s and low 90s, with lows at night in the upper 70s. While this scenario remains an outlier, it must be watched as guidance still has not come together to a single solution.
THIS WEEKEND: While it’s possible moisture from Laura / Marco could bring lingering chances for rain into the weekend, the forecast still bodes mostly dry and warm with a high degree of uncertainty remaining. We’ll leave the chance for a few isolated to scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 90s to low 100s in the region.
EXTENDED FORECAST: There’s some guidance that is optimistic of a cold front next week which could bring some rain showers to the region mid-week into the weekend. The most recent 8-14 day outlook supports guidance of cooler air moving in from the north, with above average rainfall! Time will tell, and it will definitely be something to watch.
