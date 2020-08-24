Back to Learning: Lawton teaches, support staff excited for school after long summer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As students in Lawton headed back to school on Monday, we caught up with a teacher and support staff member to find out what it was like having an abrupt end to classroom learning, what the summer was like, and what they’re really, really, looking forward to. Empty classrooms, desks, and hallways have been the case for over five months at Lawton Public Schools, but can’t be said after the bell rings to start the day on Monday.
“It’s going to look a little different,” said 3rd-grade teacher Madeline Hartlage. “But it’s still going to be school, and you’re still going to have your teachers, and we are still so excited to see everyone.”
Even though the school year ended virtually, and teachers were able to see their kids through Facetime, it was nothing close to normal.
"It was so hard not to have a proper goodbye with my kids," she said. "In here, especially with it being my first year, they were my first group. I really got close to them, and we got so close as a class."
Hartlage said she can't wait to see them in the hall. As for her group of 3rd graders, she's been preparing to teach them for months.
"I even made task boxes that can be laminated," Hartlage said. "And that can be sanitized, so my kiddos won't have just their supplies. They will get to use the task boxes that can be sanitized. So, a lot of preparation for sure."
Support staff, like those working in the kitchen, have gotten to see some students some since the pandemic hit.
"Oh, they came up here, they were so happy to ride their bicycles up here," said Kristie Siaca who is a cook and cashier at LPS. "Some would walk, and some parents would come. They were so excited to even see us, and they couldn't wait to come back to school. They were wanting to come to the building. It was very exciting."
She says they served anywhere from 150 to 200 meals every day.
"We started with some cold meals," she said. "We ended up with some hot meals, and I think that made it even busier."
Lunches safely and individually wrapped desks spread apart, and kids, teachers, and staff will have masks. Whatever gets thrown their way, Hartlage is going to try to stay positive.
"I'm a big believer in positivity and the power of positivity," she said. "So I think just going in with a positive mindset, and you know, was it exactly what I envisioned for this summer? No. But, I've learned something from it and as long as I keep that in my head it will work out."
