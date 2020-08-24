LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy Monday! Lawton Public School system heads back to school today so let’s dive into the forecast. To start the day, we’re seeing quiet conditions and clear skies. Temperatures are in the mid 60s with a light southeast wind near 5 mph. Once the sun rises at 7:01AM we’ll see plenty of it today. Look for sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity wont’ be too bad today either, so that means those feel like temperatures will hover around the actual air temperature. Winds all day will be out of the south to southeast at 10 to 15mph.
One thing that does remain certain in this weeks forecast is what’s on tap for Tuesday. We’re looking at another day with plenty of sunshine, highs into the mid 90s and east to southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.
The uncertainty kicks in due to the set up in the Gulf of Mexico right now which will have implications to our local forecast. In general the forecast remains highly uncertain given how Tropical Storm Marco & Laura act in the Gulf. The big picture right now, we’re looking at upper 90s and low 100s with limited rain chances. With that being said, we have a few scenarios that could pan out for us here in Texoma. They are as followed:
- Option #1: Marco and Laura come inland in SE Louisiana and move in a more northerly direction. Moisture from both systems stay well to our east. If such occurs, we’ll be hotter and dry with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures could approach 105°+ in some areas. This seems to be the most likely scenario given the current forecast.
- Option #2: Marco moves north, but Laura strengthens and takes a more westward track into the Southeastern TX coast. A stronger Laura moving between Houston and Corpus Christi would likely send some tropical moisture our way. The area of moisture would be picked up north and with a center track along and east of I-35, could bring much needed rain showers with some breezes into the region. This would be the best possible scenario for rain in Texoma, but looks more unlikely now.
- Option #3: Marco moves through Louisiana and misses Texoma by a long shot, and Laura makes landfall much further south between Corpus Christi and Brownsville, TX. The storm is torn apart from the mountains in North Mexico and we miss out on moisture in our region entirely. This scenario also is unlikely.
