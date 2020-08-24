FISTA project in the works following Fairmont Creamery contract cancellation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As the Lawton Economic Development corporation works to bring high tech jobs to this community, a decision was made to cancel the contract to purchase the Fairmont Creamery building.
A plan to create a science and technology accelerator at the Fairmont Creamery is undergoing a major shift... a decision based on environmental and engineering studies, build time and unexpected cost.
“It was just not a wise decision to spend tax payer dollars on that,” said James Taylor, with the FISTA project.
He said having to shift locations is unfortunate, as they were excited to bring the creamery building back to life.
“It’s an anchor building. It would be great if someone can do that, but for this purpose, it was just not seen as appropriate,” said Taylor.
Now...the plan for high tech jobs is still in the works, just transitioning to Plan B, which Taylor couldn’t speak about yet.
“I’ve had defense contractors, organizations that continue to reach out, want to be part of the FISTA,” said Taylor.
With the ultimate goal to support Ft. Sill and the cross functional teams through this accelerator.
“By being able to fill their needs, being able to answer their questions, find resources for them creates a long lasting trust with them,” said Taylor.
At the Lawton City Council meeting Tuesday, councilman Jay Burk will present an item to create a FISTA authority.
“It’s kind of like the airport authority, we need someone to run the FISTA,” said Ward 4 councilman Jay Burk.
Burk said the authority will also allow LEDC to re-shift their focus back to industrial development.
“The authority is so they can run the day to day operations of the innovation park. That’s the start of it, it needs to happen before the purchase of the property really happens,” said Burk.
Don’t forget, the Lawton city council meeting begins at two starting Tuesday, August 25.
