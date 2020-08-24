Lawton airport numbers still drastically down, slowly rising

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Later this year American Airlines will stop serving 15 smaller United States airports but fortunately, that won’t be the case here in Lawton.
Lawton - Fort Sill Regional Airport Director Barbara McNally said the airport has seen a drastic drop in customers because of the pandemic, but that she’s not worried about American Airlines.
“It doesn’t really concern me because Lawton has been really stable for American, it has been profitable for American so I think it will be again. The numbers are slowly coming back,” McNally said.
McNally said the pandemic brought on unprecedented times for airports but they’re slowly starting to work their way back to normal.
“From April where we only had like 700 passengers We’re back up to like 1,900 now so we’re making our way back up again. People are feeling a little bit safer to travel, there’s still limited destinations that you are going to be able to go to. The Dallas market still has limited flights out of there,” McNally said.
For those that are thinking about flying again, McNally said they are doing everything they can to make you as safe as possible.
“The airport is safe. We take every measure. Our janitorial team takes every measure to wipe every surface several times a day. Right now, we’ve only got two, sometimes three flights a day so definitely after the flights. Our bathrooms have always been no touch bathrooms because people prefer that so those are sanitary measures anyways,” McNally said.
In addition, airlines are requiring everyone who gets on the plane to wear a mask. McNally said it could be another 18 months before the airport is fully back to what would have been normal before the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.