Lawton Police caution drivers to stay safe in School Zones

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With children returning to school , the Lawton Police department is asking drivers to be extra cautious while driving through school zones.
LPD says to look for the flashing yellow lights when approaching a school zone, which mean that the speed limit is 20 mph and to come to a full stop when there are pedestrians in a crosswalk.
LPD is also advising parents on what they can do to help keep their children safe.
“Make sure your kids know to look both directions before entering the roadway. Continue to look through your surroundings, making sure there’s no cars coming.” SGT. Tanner Josey of the Lawton Police Department said. >
Josey says that fines are doubled for speeding inside a school zone and reminds drivers not to pass school buses with their Stop Signs out.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.