STATE UPDATE: Comanche County now over 250 active cases

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County has seen over 100 additional active cases reported since Friday.
According to officials, the majority of the spike can be attributed to Fort Sill who has had “a number” of new cases reported according to a statement released on Friday.
The number of active cases in the county now stands at 252. Officials with Fort Sill and the Oklahoma State Department of Health say the risk to the public is minimal due to quarantine efforts by Fort Sill officials.
We are working to reach out to officials to get more details tonight.
Across the state, 357 new cases and four new deaths were reported on Monday. The total number of cases stands at 53,522 with 730 deaths.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.