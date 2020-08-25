Altus MAPS propositions pass with over 60 percent of the vote

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus voters chose to approve a pair of propositions affecting tax rates and quality of life.
The Make Altus Progressive plan -- or MAPS Two -- passed with over 60 percent of the vote on each measure.
The first MAPS proposition would be split between The CIty of Altus and the school district, allowing for upgrades for both.
The second increases the sale tax rate but lowers electric rates.
MAPS 2 goes into effect next April, when MAPS 1 ends.
