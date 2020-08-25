BACK TO LEARNING: LPS staying flexible for traditional and virtual students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As Lawton Public Schools prepared to open up Monday, many parents decided traditional schooling wasn’t the best option for their child.
Lawton Public Schools wants to be 100-percent flexible this school year.
That’s why they’ll be allowing students to switch from tradition to virtual or virtual to traditional throughout the school year.
Lawton Virtual Academy Assistant Principal Keli Collins said teachers are ready for whichever option the students and their parents choose.
“The district started back in May as soon as the regular school year ended they started preparing for this exact situation. Professional development was put out for the entire staff. They had a choice board where they could go in and start choosing Google Classroom, Zoom all those sorts of training just in case this were to happen,” said Collins.
Right now, 40-percent of students in the district are learning virtually.
Collins said the transition for students will run smoothly.
“We’ll pick up where the school left off the home school and the virtual school are using the same curriculum so there should not be a gap in education from transitioning from there to here or from here to there,” said Collins.
Assistant Superintendent Jason James said students will be taken care of if they choose to go virtual.
”We have purchased enough devices for every student in the district to have their own personalized device. They have not all been delivered and the ones that have been delivered, some of them are still in that transition period to be customized for each child,” said James.
For virtual students, this week is to help them better understand the programs they’ll be using.
“We did start classes yesterday but this Monday through Friday we are simply doing an orientation on how to use Zoom, how to log in and how to get all of the basics out of the way,” said Collins.
Next Monday virtual classes will start going into subject learning.
