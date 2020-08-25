City deducts nearly $11K in liquidated damages from 52nd and Gore Blvd project

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton has closed out the 52nd and Gore street project despite construction being finished for some time.
Drivers in Lawton know the area next to Eisenhower High School.
Under construction since 2017, supposed to be done in January of 2019.
The finalized date much later than that.
“They agreed to finish their construction in x number of calendar days and they went past it. Past it quite a bit, 264 days, “said City of Lawton Engineering Director Joe Painter.
The council meeting decision centered around liquidated damages... almost 11-thousand dollars total.
That deduction sets the final total at 6.2 million dollars
“We have to reconcile all the final quantities to the bill quantities and come up with the final payment,” said Painter.
“A lot of days for damages. They are a good, local company and you hate to have that. But its city tax payer money and we have to be held accountable,” said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk.
That length of time turned excitement to frustration.
When this started, one man a few doors down from 52nd was on board with the work he said needed to be done.
“I can understand that inconvenience we knew that was coming. It was just like, Jiminy Christmas, lets get this thing over with it,” said Steve Webb.
When he learned the total days, Webb said it wasn’t shocking to hear it was that many over.
“I know they had a few problems with the weather, but it’s the bypassing... your street gets shut down for a days here and there,” said Webb.
Webb is also excited about traffic flow, and that even with school back it seems to be moving quickly.
Councilman Burk said the delays were frustrating for everyone involved, including the contractors who had issues of their own.
But, he is thrilled about the overall look of this very busy area in town.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.