Council approves $20k in funding for Census Week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton is hosting census week starting Sunday.
Council was expected to approve 10-thousand dollars from the Hotel Motel Tax, to pay for advertising and promotional materials.
Ward 5's Allan Hampton made a motion to change that number to up to 20-thousand dollars, and it passed unanimously.
So far, the city is still under 60 percent census completion, and the closer the city gets to 100, the more federal dollars the city will receive for the next decade.
Visit https://www.census.gov/ to fill out your census. It only takes about five minutes.
If you don’t, it’s likely someone will be knocking on your door in the next few weeks.
