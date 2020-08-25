We’re still keeping a close eye on the tropics on this Tuesday morning. The latest system is Laura which is still maintained under tropical storm status. Winds just shy of 7AM are sustained at 65MPH with gusts into the mid 70s. As Laura moves northwestward, it’ll encounter very warm water. This will cause the TS to strengthen and as of now is projected to strengthen to a major hurricane before making landfall along the Texas/ Louisiana coast. What does that mean for us here in Texoma? With this scenario playing out and Laura staying just to the east of us, that mostly means for us some clouds and an isolated shower possible. It does mean that we’ll entirely miss out of widespread rain with the current track. Sinking air to the west of Laura lands right over us here in Texoma and that means we’ll see temperatures back into the triple digits, breezy south winds and a surge of moisture for the weekend.