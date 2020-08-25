FISTA Trust Authority approved by Lawton City Council

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council members approved a trust authority to be in charge of the Fires Innovation Science and Tech Accelerator.
They didn't determine who exactly would be in charge, but the trust creation will help with that.
It will also allow for a body of people to be in charge of this project, actually purchase property, find leases... anything related to the FISTA.
Despite the recent location change, from Fairmont Creamery to somewhere else... Councilman Jay Burk said the speed at which this is going requires more hands on deck.
“The FISTA has become it’s own animal, and with that, you need some group to focus just on FISTA activities. The innovation park is going to be amazing. We are talking a lot of people, and it’s moving quickly,” said Ward 4 Councilman Jay Burk.
To finalize the trust, Mayor Booker donated the ceremonial first ten dollars.
This authority, along with the FISTA committee are expected to announce a number of big developments in the next few weeks.
