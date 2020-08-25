Ft. Sill officials detail process to get on post

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - While getting on Fort Sill can be a simple process, Garrison Commander Colonel Rhett Taylor doesn’t think everybody knows that.
“I think there’s a lot of confusion on what you have to do to get on the installation and it’s intimidating for some people to come and give their information and ID to gain access to a federal installation. For those not familiar with the military, it’s intimidating and it’s not. It’s a friendly staff here,” Col. Taylor said.
That friendly staff will help you get a pass, you’ll just need to fill out a little bit of paperwork.
“They need to have a federally issued ID card, such as a driver’s license. Then they’ll be vetted when they come here to the Visitor Control Center. When we say vetted, there will be a check of their background and they’ll be issued a pass depending on the amount of time they’re looking to visit the installation, it can go up to one year and then be renewed after that,” said Fort Sill Provost Marshal Frederick Makinney.
Once you’ve got that pass, you’ll simply scan it as you head through the gates to visit the several attractions on the other side.
“We want visitors to come here because there’s a lot here to see. We’ve got Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area that is open to the public, our golf course, and then the historical sites,” said Col. Taylor.
You can go to the Visitor Control Center at Sheridan Road and Rogers Lane to get your pass.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.