Ft. Sill officials detail process to get on post

“They need to have a federally issued ID card, such as a driver’s license. Then they’ll be vetted when they come here to the Visitor Control Center. When we say vetted, there will be a check of their background and they’ll be issued a pass depending on the amount of time they’re looking to visit the installation, it can go up to one year and then be renewed after that,” said Fort Sill Provost Marshal Frederick Makinney.