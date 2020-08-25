Furloughed employees given chance to get their money back

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton City Council approved an item related to the two rounds of forced furloughs.
For the roughly 500 people who had to take off work, the city is providing an opportunity to sell back vacation or sick days, up to the amount you were out for furlough.
The city said this is based on two factors: CARES Act funding and the fact that some departments didn’t have everyone experience furlough days.
This will be a one time thing, for those who furloughed in May or June.
