Laura Sets Sights on Houston, Rain Mostly Stays East of Texoma

Another dry day on tap for Wednesday for many, although some isolated showers may occur in areas east of Lawton and Wichita Falls. We’ll notice clouds to our east Thursday into Friday as Laura passes by, keeping most of the rain out of our area.
TONIGHT: Look for a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s area-wide. Winds will be from the SE 5-15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Expect a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will build to our south and east, and we may see some increase in high level clouds into Wednesday night. An isolated few showers are possible, particularly into Wednesday night, but many remain dry. Highs climb into the middle 90s with lows in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: As the remnants of Hurricane Laura pass to our east, we’ll expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with most of the rain staying away. A few isolated showers are possible east of I-44/US 281, but many remain high and dry. Look for highs in the 90s with lows in the low 70s.
FRIDAY: A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is anticipated, but we’ll keep all but perhaps an isolated shower out of the area. Look for temperatures to climb into the triple digits with feel like temperatures as high as 110° in the afternoon. Lows at night are in the low 70s under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky.
SATURDAY: Another hot day with the chance for a few isolated to scattered showers and storms in the region. Temperatures are back into the triple digits with feel like temperatures as high as 110° again. Lows at night are down into the middle 70s under a mostly clear sky.
SUNDAY: More isolated showers and storms possible, with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Feel like temperatures in the mid 100s at times. Lows at night are into the middle 70s.
NEXT WEEK: We’re watching for a cold front to sink in from the north. This would bring a quick batch of cooler air for a day or two sometime in the middle of next week. Some uncertainty remains on how far south the front goes, and how cool we get, but it could bring us our first taste of fall as September rolls in. We’ll keep you advised.
