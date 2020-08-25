OU announces plans for tailgating, homecoming during upcoming football season

Mask Requirement for Game Days: On game days, face masks are required to be worn at all times on the OU campus, indoors and outdoors. This includes all campus buildings and outdoor areas, Athletics facilities, parking areas, outside the stadium, gate entry, concourse, stadium seating bowl and club/loge areas. Masks may be removed temporarily only if necessary for eating and drinking while in the stadium seating bowl, or in common areas of clubs, suites and loges.