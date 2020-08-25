OU announces plans for tailgating, homecoming during upcoming football season

NORMAN, Okla. (TNN) - The University of Oklahoma has announced its plans for tailgating and homecoming for fans during the 2020 football season.
Below is their press release:
NORMAN, OKLA. – In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Oklahoma has announced that tailgating is prohibited on OU campus grounds and parking areas for the 2020 football season. The university’s Campus Activities Council also announced the cancellation of OU’s annual Homecoming.
“In past years, a typical game day in Norman draws over 100,000 people to campus,” said OU Vice President for University Operations Eric Conrad. “While we realize these decisions will be disappointing to many, it is imperative that the university does its part to slow the spread of the virus on campus and in our community so we can protect each other.”
Game day tailgating events and gatherings that are canceled this year include:
- All Public Tailgating
- OU Alumni Association Boomer Bash
- Sooner Club Tailgate
- Tailgate Guys
- Varsity O Tailgate
- Walk of Champions
Although OU does not have authority over off-campus tailgates, the university encourages individuals to wear face masks in public and to avoid congregating in large groups that impede social distancing.
Game day events and gatherings that will continue this year with extensive safety protocols and COVID-19 capacity limitations in place include:
- Allstate Party at the Palace (formerly Sooner Fan Fest)
- College Events and Gatherings (following university policy for events)
- Duck Pond RV Parking
- SooneRVillage at Lloyd Noble Center
Mask Requirement for Game Days: On game days, face masks are required to be worn at all times on the OU campus, indoors and outdoors. This includes all campus buildings and outdoor areas, Athletics facilities, parking areas, outside the stadium, gate entry, concourse, stadium seating bowl and club/loge areas. Masks may be removed temporarily only if necessary for eating and drinking while in the stadium seating bowl, or in common areas of clubs, suites and loges.
Masks must be fabric or disposable surgical-style masks that cover the nose and mouth. Bandanas, scarves, gaiters, buffs and the like are not acceptable. Non-medical grade masks that have exhalation valves with or without filters (such as this) may not be worn on campus unless a surgical style mask is worn over it.
