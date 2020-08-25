STATE UPDATE: Active cases remain steady in SWOK

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Recoveries outpaced new reported cases on Tuesday morning according to the state website.
Officials say 650 new cases and 856 new recoveries were reported on Tuesday morning. They also say there were 14 new deaths across the state.
The number of active cases in Southwest Oklahoma stayed mostly steady across the area. Comanche County currently shows the most in the area with 253, the majority of which were reported on Fort Sill. Lawton currently shows 54 actives cases according to the state.
Total numbers of cases in the state is currently 54,172 and 744 deaths.
