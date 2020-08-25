Warren secures Ward 8 seat for second term

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Residents in Lawton’s ward 8 voted to reelect current city councilman Randy Warren for a second term.
Warren won in the race against former councilman Doug Wells.
Warren secured the Ward 8 seat with 57 percent of the vote.
He says he’s pleased to keep holding his council seat -- and is looking ahead to the work he’ll do for his ward.
“In the next term, working on jobs because that’s the focus of everything,” said Warren. “We can’t have other things without jobs. We will continue on that with the FISTA and some other opportunities. Continue on with sidewalks, roads and sewers... things of that nature.”
This marks at least the second time the two men have faced off, after Warren took the seat from Wells back in 2017.
