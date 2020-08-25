WFPD investigating body found outside home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating today after a body was found Tuesday morning.
William Wright, 34, was found in a side yard of a house in the 1600 block of Hamlin Ave around 8:24 a.m.
Officers say they are investigating the death as a murder, which would make it the fourth homicide this year.
WFPD asks for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
Crime Stoppers have announced they are offering their Fresh 48 which increases the reward by $500. The reward on this type of incident is $2,500, so the Fresh 48 brings the reward up to $3,000.
