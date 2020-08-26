City of Lawton, Health Department agree on contract, changes for food handler’s process

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton and Comanche County Health Department are making changes to the food handlers permit process.
For anyone in need of a food handlers permit... these changes won't impact how you do anything, just who you interact with.
“There’s always been a coordinated effort in the contract that we provide the lecture material, the class, and the city has handled applications, sign in sheets, and the payments,” said public health specialist Brady Roach.
“We take all the money, do all the admin and pay the state on a per class basis,” said City of Lawton Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski
The big changes now revolve around the health department taking command over the administrative portion.
“What the health department wanted to do is, they said ok, it would be easier for us to do the admin part. Still have the class at city hall, same location,” said Rogalski.
Rogalski said some of this was about finances he sees it as a win win for both the state department and the city, especially with the city short staffed at the moment.
“We’re basically paying them half the license fee to do all that work,” said Rogalski. “Because we save the time and effort, it’s probably a good deal for us, but at best it’s revenue neutral.”
For the health department, they say this new contract will allow for more flexibility when it comes to classes offered, currently set at three per month.
“Instead of having to coordinate at least two offices in doing those extra classes, or providing more classes. This will allow the health department to make those decision in house,” said Roach.
Extra classes could be added if a need is there
Information classes can be found here: https://www.lawtonok.gov/sites/default/files/publications/2020-01/2020%20FOOD%20HANDLERS%20CLASSES.pdf
